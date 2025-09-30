Guwahati Police issues Advisory ahead of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 set to bring multiple One-Day International (ODI) matches to the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Barsapara between September 30 and October 29, the Guwahati Traffic Police have rolled out an elaborate traffic plan to manage vehicular movement, ensure pedestrian safety, and guarantee unobstructed access for emergency services.

The regulations will be in effect on September 30, October 3, 7, 10, and October 29—days when matches are scheduled.

Under the advisory, heavy and slow-moving commercial vehicles will be prohibited on several arterial roads, including B.K. Kakati Road, A.K. Azad Road, A.K. Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Road), Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora-Bharalu Path, Rajib Gandhi Path (up to Jyotikuchi), F.A. Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, R.K.C. Road, Birubari-GMC Road, and Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay Road. The ban will remain in place from 11:00 am to midnight on match days.

One-way traffic rules will also be enforced. The stretch of A.K. Azad Road from Lalganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali and the Kula Basumatary Road between Barsapara Tiniali and Dhirenpara Tiniali will be reserved for vehicles carrying valid car passes. Vehicles without passes will be diverted at Lalganesh Tiniali, while drop-off pass vehicles will have to park at designated sites. Mora-Bharalu Road will remain completely closed to traffic from 11:00 am onwards.

Diversion routes have been put in place, including at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, where vehicles from NH-27 can travel up to Shyam Mandir before being diverted via Ganeshpara Tiniali to A.K. Dev Road. Vehicles will not be permitted to approach from the ACA Stadium side.

Parking will also be strictly regulated. Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali, Cycle Factory to Lalganesh Tiniali, and Ambari Tiniali to Champabati High School have been declared “No Parking” zones. Limited one-side parking will be allowed between Champabati High School and Garchuk, and from Dakhingaon Tiniali to NEF College.

Entry into the stadium will be organized through specific gates—1A, 1B, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6—earmarked for players, VIPs, spectators, media, and officials based on ticket category and car pass authorization.

The police clarified that essential vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders, oxygen carriers, school buses, and milk vans will be exempt from the restrictions.

Emphasizing the importance of public safety during large gatherings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, said the measures were aimed at minimizing congestion and ensuring the safety of children, students, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons. “The regulations will be strictly enforced to maintain order and smooth traffic flow throughout the match days,” the advisory stated.

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup: India and Sri Lanka arrive for opening tie