ICC Women’s World Cup: India and Sri Lanka arrive for opening tie

GUWAHATI: The stage is set for an exciting start of the ICC Women’s World Cup as Sri Lanka and Indian teams arrived in Guwahati ahead of the tournament’s opening tie. The opening match will be held at the ACA Stadium on September 30.

Sri Lankan team touched down in the city earlier in the afternoon while Indian team arrived at night. Both the teams were escorted with security to the star category hotels in the city.

The teams are scheduled for their practice session on Monday. Sri Lanka will hit the nets in the afternoon while Indian women team will have their first workout session in the evening.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) will host a heartfelt Shradhanjali Programme in memory of the legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg on Monday. The programme will be held at the Guwahati Sports Association office in the morning. Later Guwahati Sports Association, on behalf of the Assam Cricket Association, will also distribute 5,000 free tickets for Zubeen Garg Fans for the inaugural match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at the same venue.

