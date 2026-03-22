Guwahati Police Launch Citywide Security Operations Across Key Checkpoints and Urban Areas

In a wide-ranging security operation, multiple police teams from the East, Central, and West Guwahati Police Districts (EGPD, CGPD, and WGPD) conducted simultaneous operations across the city and its surrounding areas, targeting high-traffic checkpoints, inter-state border crossings, and key urban zones.

The operations were aimed at enhancing public safety, monitoring vehicle and pedestrian movement, and maintaining order across Guwahati's sprawling jurisdiction.

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