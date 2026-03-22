Guwahati Police Launch Citywide Security Operations Across Key Checkpoints and Urban Areas

In a wide-ranging security operation, multiple police teams from the East, Central, and West Guwahati Police Districts (EGPD, CGPD, and WGPD) conducted simultaneous operations across the city and its surrounding areas, targeting high-traffic checkpoints, inter-state border crossings, and key urban zones.
The operations were aimed at enhancing public safety, monitoring vehicle and pedestrian movement, and maintaining order across Guwahati's sprawling jurisdiction.
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Teams from Basistha Police Station under the EGPD led naka checking operations at two critical inter-state checkpoints — Pilingkata and Jorabat — both located along the Assam-Meghalaya border.
The checks were designed to monitor the movement of vehicles and individuals passing through these high-traffic entry and exit points, while ensuring compliance with traffic regulations and strengthening border-area security.
In the heart of the city, CGPD teams carried out area domination exercises with support from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
Officers from Noonmati PS, Panbazar PS, Fancy Bazar OP, Latasil PS, and Chandmari PS fanned out across key urban areas, conducting extensive surveillance to reinforce security in Guwahati's densely populated commercial and residential zones.
On the western side of the city, teams led by Jalukbari PS, Azara PS, and Garchuk PS focused their efforts on strategic inter-district and inter-state checkpoints.
Key locations covered included Gargbhanga (Assam-Meghalaya inter-state check post), Bongora (inter-district check post), and the Saraighat Bridge — one of the most important transit points connecting the two banks of the Brahmaputra.
The operations at these locations were aimed at intensifying surveillance, tightening border security, and ensuring the safe and smooth flow of traffic.