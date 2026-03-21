Naka Checks Intensified in Kamrup-Metropolitan to Curb Election Malpractices

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of ongoing preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, authorities have intensified naka checking across all five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Kamrup Metropolitan district. Dedicated Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) are conducting checking drives at multiple locations to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The primary objective is to curb the movement of illicit cash, liquor, and other inducements that could influence voters. Officials informed that the District Election Officer, in coordination with police authorities, is closely monitoring the operations to ensure transparency and maintain the integrity of the electoral process. The teams have been strategically deployed at key points across the district to keep vigilant watch on suspicious movements. The administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the checking teams and avoid inconvenience by carrying valid documents for any cash or valuable items during travel.

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