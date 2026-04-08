Guwahati Police Launch Massive City-Wide Security Operation Ahead of April 9 Polls

Security forces blanketed Guwahati with an extensive show of presence on Tuesday, conducting simultaneous bike rallies, route marches, and foot patrols across multiple zones of the city as part of a coordinated pre-election security drive ahead of the April 9 Assembly election.
The operations spanned East, Central, and several other divisions of the city, involving personnel drawn from Assam Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Uttar Pradesh Police Battalion.
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In East Guwahati, the Joint Commissioner of Police led operations alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) and officers from Dispur and Bhangagarh police stations.
A bike rally involving 29 motorcycles traversed a route from Last Gate to Six Mile via VIP Road, Borbari, Hengrabari, Japorigog, Zoo Road, and Ganeshguri, concluding at the DCP (East) office.
Simultaneously, foot patrols were carried out across sensitive localities. A team of around 90 personnel led by the Circle DSP, Dispur, covered Ganeshguri, Hengrabari, Sarumotoria, Downtown, Rukminigaon, Beltola Road, Six Mile, and Panjabari. A separate team of 82 personnel led by the ACP, Basistha, patrolled from Bongaon Field through Bhetapara Tinali, Beltola, and Khanapara Field.
In the Dimoria Circle area, a team led by the Circle DSP in-charge, alongside Sonapur and Khetri police, deployed 173 personnel across Baligate, National Highway-37, and New Market in Sonapur — one of the larger single deployments of the day.
The DCP (Central) led a comprehensive route march and area domination patrol through the heart of the city, covering Chandmari, Gandhibasti, Pub Sarania, Rajgarh, Anil Nagar, Zoo Road, Hatigarh, Bamunimaidan, and SEBA Tiniali.
The operation notably included IPS probationers alongside regular personnel from Assam Police, BSF, and the UP Police Battalion.
Parallel operations were conducted in the Panbazar division — covering the High Court, Paltanbazar, and Ulubari — as well as in the Noonmati-Satgaon and Pragjyotishpur-Panikhaiti sectors, ensuring that the security footprint extended across all major parts of the city.
Officials stated that the day's coordinated operations were aimed at projecting a visible security presence, maintaining law and order, and reassuring voters that they can cast their ballots freely and without fear on polling day.