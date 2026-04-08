Guwahati Police Launch Massive City-Wide Security Operation Ahead of April 9 Polls

Security forces blanketed Guwahati with an extensive show of presence on Tuesday, conducting simultaneous bike rallies, route marches, and foot patrols across multiple zones of the city as part of a coordinated pre-election security drive ahead of the April 9 Assembly election.

The operations spanned East, Central, and several other divisions of the city, involving personnel drawn from Assam Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Uttar Pradesh Police Battalion.

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