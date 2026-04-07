Assembly Election: Nagaon Leads Assam with 97% Turnout in Doorstep Voting Drive

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In an impressive display of administrative efficiency and a voter-centric approach, Nagaon district has emerged as one of the top-performing districts in Assam in the ongoing Assembly election, particularly in the doorstep voting process. The district administration successfully facilitated home voting for elderly citizens aged 85 and above, along with physically challenged voters, between April 2 and 4. This special initiative ensured that voters who face mobility challenges were not deprived of their democratic rights.

A total of 65 dedicated teams were deployed across the district, reaching even the most remote and inaccessible areas to collect votes directly from voters’ homes. Out of 3,997 eligible voters identified under this category, an outstanding 97% successfully cast their votes, one of the highest turnout rates recorded in the state.

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