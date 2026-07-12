Guwahati Police Nab Alleged Drug Peddler with 10 Heroin Containers at Ambari Tiniali

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In an operation on Saturday, Fatasil Police caught a drug peddler with narcotics. The arrested peddler has been identified as Raja Prasad Shah (24) of Katabari, police said. Police arrested Shah red-handed at Ambari Tiniali and seized 10 containers filled with heroin from his possession. Police stated that the seized drugs weighed 11.75 grams. A mobile phone was also seized from the accused. In connection with the incident, Fatasil Ambari Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to gather more information.

Also Read: Guwahati: Three drug peddlers arrested, 16 addicts sent for rehabilitation