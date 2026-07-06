Guwahati: Three drug peddlers arrested, 16 addicts sent for rehabilitation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin during a raid conducted at a hideout in the Khanapara area of the city. The arrested accused was identified as Dipankar Saikia (23) of Jorhat, Bhaskar Borah (24) and Rahul Das (33), both residents of Guwahati. During the operation, police recovered and seized 60 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 73.73 grams from their possession. In the course of the raid, police also rescued 16 drug-dependent individuals from the premises. They were subsequently sent to a rehabilitation centre for treatment and recovery. Police initiated legal proceedings against the arrested persons, while further investigation into the case is underway.

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