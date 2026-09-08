Guwahati Police Nab Five, Recover Rs 9 Lakh in Stolen Gadgets and LPG Cylinder

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested five persons and recovered stolen property in two separate theft cases.

Dispur Police arrested Gopal Roy of Dhubri after allegedly catching him with an LPG cylinder reported stolen. Further investigation led to the arrest of his two alleged associates, Himan Kalyan Borah of Hengrabari and Raju Roy of Dhubri. Police also recovered additional stolen items.

In another case, Fatasil Ambari Police arrested Jahidul Khan, 45, of Barpeta, following an attempted smartphone theft in Barsapara. Further investigation led to the arrest of two alleged receivers of stolen property, Hazrat Ali and Habijur Hoque, both from Darrang.

Police recovered and seized 20 stolen mobile handsets, laptops and an iPad, with the total value of the recovered items estimated at around Rs 9 lakh.

Legal action was initiated in both cases.

Also Read: Guwahati: Hatigaon Police Nab Duo Over LPG Cylinder Theft, Receiver of Stolen Goods Held