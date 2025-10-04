Shocking murder at Guwahati Durga Puja pandal: Youth beaten to death over song request

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident that rocked the city during Durga Puja celebrations, a 26-year-old youth was beaten to death at the Kalibari Jagriti Sangha Puja pandal in Bamunimaidam, Guwahati.

The victim, Abinash Rajak, had reportedly requested that a song by popular singer Zubeen Garg be played while he was dancing at the pandal. Following the request, a group of nearly 20–25 youths, allegedly led by Agni Sharma, Sujit Sarkar, and Ratul Bora, launched a violent assault on him.

Abinash sustained critical injuries and was rushed to KGMT Hospital, Geetanagar, but succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

The incident sparked outrage and tension in the area, with residents expressing shock over the senseless violence that marred the festive atmosphere.

Abinash’s family lodged a formal complaint at Chandmari Police Station, where a case was registered. Police launched a probe into the incident and began investigating the involvement of the named individuals and others present during the assault.

Authorities said that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the brutal killing, as the city grappled with the tragedy that cast a dark shadow over Durga Puja celebrations.

Also Read: Youth found dead in Bongaigaon on Durga Puja Navami; murder suspected

Also Watch: