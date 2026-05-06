Guwahati Police Officer Utpal Baruah Dies by Suicide in Panikhaiti, Probe Underway

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A police officer allegedly committed suicide in the Panikhaiti area of the city after shooting himself with his service revolver.

The deceased has been identified as Utpal Baruah (30), who was serving as a Platoon Commander (SI) at the Panikhaiti Home Guard Training Centre. He was the son of Kushal Baruah of Tilani Nagar in Moran, Dibrugarh.

According to initial information, the officer was alone in his government quarters at the time of the incident. The reason behind the extreme step has not yet been ascertained.

Police personnel reached the spot soon after the incident and have initiated an investigation.

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