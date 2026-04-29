Assam: Mother allegedly kills daughter, attempts suicide in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A shocking incident has triggered widespread sensation in Kharahat Banglaguri Line near Demow, where a woman allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter before attempting to take her own life on Monday. According to sources, the accused, identified as Kalpana Kalandi, reportedly attacked her minor daughter with a sharp weapon, fatally injuring her in the neck. The incident occurred in the absence of her husband, Rontu Kalandi. Upon learning about the incident, Rontu rushed home and attempted to take the child to the hospital. However, Kalpana allegedly tried to attack him as well, forcing him to flee and escape in a neighbour’s house. Soon after, she reportedly inflicted injuries on herself by cutting her own neck.

Police were immediately informed, following which Demow Police and the local Revenue Circle Officer rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Both the child and the injured woman were taken to Demow Model Hospital, where doctors declared the girl dead. After initial treatment, the critically injured woman was referred to Dibrugarh for advanced medical care. The motive behind the incident remains unknown, and police have initiated a detailed probe.

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