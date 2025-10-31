Guwahati: Police officer’s probe leads to 20-year jail term in child abuse case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a remarkable display of courage, commitment, and professionalism, Women Sub-Inspector (WSI) Indumoni Gogoi of the Pan Bazar Police Station, under the supervision of the Officer-in-Charge, successfully brought a child sexual assault case to its conclusion through a diligent and well-coordinated investigation.

The case, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, culminated in the conviction of the accused by the Court of Additional Sessions cum Special Judge (POCSO), Kamrup (M).

The court convicted the offender under Section 6 of the POCSO Act read with Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, sentencing him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 50,000. In default of payment, the accused was directed to serve an additional three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court further ordered that the fine amount, upon realization, be handed over to the victim as compensation.

