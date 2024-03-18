Guwahati: Police Officials Injured In Horrific Road Accident At Lokhra

GUWAHATI: A horrendous road accident has shaken the streets of Guwahati's Lokhra area to its core as a fatal collision took place between a police vehicle and a moving dumper. Several officers have sustained severe injuries due to this road mishap.
The unfortunate incident unfolded when the ill-fated police vehicle, bearing registration number AS 30 9096 and reportedly transporting the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dharamtul police station from Nagaon, was heading towards Khanapara from the Jalukbari side via the Lokhra route.
The deadly crash occurred when the police vehicle struck another vehicle, identified as AS 25 FC 2229, which was traveling in the same direction on the recently inaugurated flyover in Lokhra.
The collision had created such a brutal impact that the front portion of the police vehicle suffered extensive damages, showing the intensity of the accident.
The horrific accident inflicted severe injuries to the police officer and six accompanying policemen, thereby further aggravating the already miserable situation.
Upon receiving information about this incident, a team from Basistha traffic police initiated prompt action by immediately rushing to the spot and rescuing the injured police officials.
Thereafter, the injured were swiftly transported so that they can receive urgent medical treatment, emphasizing the significance of quick response in such critical situations.
As inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision are expected to be conducted, the tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of rash driving and the necessity of following safety procedures.
The people of Guwahati express their solidarity with the injured officers and their families and wish them a speedy and full recovery.
ALSO READ: Guwahati: Disastrous Accident Thwarted After Collision Between 2 Ferries
ALSO WATCH: