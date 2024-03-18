Guwahati: Police Officials Injured In Horrific Road Accident At Lokhra

GUWAHATI: A horrendous road accident has shaken the streets of Guwahati's Lokhra area to its core as a fatal collision took place between a police vehicle and a moving dumper. Several officers have sustained severe injuries due to this road mishap.

The unfortunate incident unfolded when the ill-fated police vehicle, bearing registration number AS 30 9096 and reportedly transporting the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dharamtul police station from Nagaon, was heading towards Khanapara from the Jalukbari side via the Lokhra route.

The deadly crash occurred when the police vehicle struck another vehicle, identified as AS 25 FC 2229, which was traveling in the same direction on the recently inaugurated flyover in Lokhra.