Guwahati police probe death of Class X student after tragic incident at apartment complex

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Class X student of National Public School, Betkuchi, died on Friday after a tragic incident at a residential apartment complex in the Beltola area of Guwahati. She was reportedly 15–16 years old.

According to preliminary information, the student, described as a meritorious and high-performing learner, had returned home from school in the afternoon before the incident. She sustained critical injuries and was rushed to GNRC Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries despite medical efforts.

Police sources said a note believed to have been written by the student was recovered from the residence. The document has been seized as part of the investigation, and its contents are being examined.

The Guwahati Police have registered a case and launched an inquiry to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are collecting evidence and recording statements as part of the ongoing probe.

Also Read: College Student Fatally Attacked by Boyfriend in Goraimari