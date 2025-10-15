Tragic Incident in Goraimari: College Student Fatally Attacked by Boyfriend

Guwahati: Khairun Nessa, a first-semester student of Sontali Anchalik College, lost her life in a daylight assault allegedly linked to a personal dispute; police launch thorough investigation.

BODY: Guwahati- In a deeply tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across South Kamrup, a young college student, Khairun Nessa, was fatally attacked by her boyfriend, Nurul Islam, at Choudhuri Pam, Goraimari, on Wednesday.

Khairun, a first-semester student of Sontali Anchalik College, was reportedly assaulted in broad daylight, with preliminary reports suggesting the attack stemmed from a personal dispute between the two.

Police teams from Jorshimuli and Chaigaon outposts reached the scene shortly after receiving the report and have since launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The accused is currently being pursued, and officials have assured that strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

The incident has provoked widespread outrage and grief in the region, sparking renewed discussions on women’s safety, mental health awareness, and the need for stronger preventive measures in educational spaces.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm as the investigation continues, reaffirming their commitment to delivering swift and transparent justice in the case.