Guwahati Police raid spa, rescue eight women and arrest two

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police uncovered an alleged prostitution racket operating from a spa in the Geetanagar area and rescued eight women during a raid carried out on Tuesday. Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Geetanagar Police Station raided SNB Parlour and Spa located at Uday Path in Geetanagar. During the operation, officers rescued eight women and apprehended the manager and caretaker of the establishment. The arrested persons were identified as Namita Devi, 30, a resident of Geetanagar, and Anil Boro, 23, from Chandmari. Police seized several items from the premises, including packets of condoms, vaginal tablets, a customer register and a copy of the trade licence.

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