Police Raid Guwahati Spa, Detain Nine Women Over Alleged Illegal Activities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: City police conducted a raid at a beauty parlour and spa in Guwahati following allegations that illegal activities were being carried out from the premises. Acting on specific inputs, police launched an operation at S&D Parlour located on Zoo Road. Sources said the raid was initiated after authorities received information alleging that immoral activities were being conducted inside the establishment. During the operation, police detained around nine young women from the premises. Investigators suspected that they might have been involved in unlawful activities, though officials said further verification was in progress. Police also claimed to have recovered several objectionable items during the search. The seized materials have been taken into custody and are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the detained women. Further inquiry into the matter is underway.

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