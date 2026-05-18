Guwahati Police Raid: Three Arrested in Dispur for Stolen Aluminium Frames, Copper Wires and Water Pumps

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An EGPD team from Dispur Police Station arrested three persons during a raid conducted at a residence in ABC, Tarun Nagar, after recovering several suspected stolen items. The accused have been identified as Subodh Nayak of Bihar, Ashrob Ali of Kahilipara, and Kostob Bora of Ganeshguri. During the operation, police recovered aluminium window frames, copper wires, other copper articles, a battery, and two water pumps believed to be stolen.

Police said legal action has been initiated against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

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