Dispur Police Station arrests man; stolen scooties and LPG cylinders recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In connection with Dispur PS Case No. 251/2026 registered under Section 303(2) of the BNS, police have arrested one Subrata Singh, aged 35 years, son of Late Shyam Singh and resident of Lalmati, near Cigarette Company at Sandhyanchal Nagar under Basistha Police Station in Kamrup (M). During the course of investigation, the accused was reportedly taken into custody, following which he led the police to the recovery of stolen property. Acting on his information, the police recovered three stolen scooties and two LPG cylinders, which were subsequently seized as evidence in the case. The arrested individual was later produced before the Court as per legal procedure, and further investigation into the case is currently underway.

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