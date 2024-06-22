West Guwahati Police Bust Theft and Fraud Ring, Recover Stolen Milk Worth Rs 30 Lakh

Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police District team from Gorchuk Police Station busted a case of theft and fraud after they apprehended Kamal Kishor Upadhyay and Dilip Kumar Upadhyay, both from Paschim Boragaon, for conspiring to steal two truckloads with registration numbers ML 10 C 8253 and ML 10 C 6753 of powdered milk packets. A further probe led to a raid at a location in Umsning, Meghalaya, where a huge quantity of stolen goods were recovered, valued at around Rs 30 lakh. One Harinder Prasad was also arrested. Earlier, the three stole the goods after they were tasked with transporting them, following an accident with the truck with registration number AS 01 QC 6782 near Jowai, which was originally transporting them from Betkuchi en route to Silchar. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

