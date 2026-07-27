Guwahati police recover stolen e-rickshaw, return vehicle to rightful owner

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Fancybazar Outpost under Pan Bazar Police Station recovered a stolen e-rickshaw during an operation in the city. The recovered vehicle, bearing registration number AS01GR1915, had earlier been reported stolen. After completing the necessary verification and legal formalities, police handed over the e-rickshaw to its rightful owner. Police said appropriate action was taken in connection with the recovery.

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