Guwahati Police Recover Stolen Remote Radio Units, Arrest Three Receivers Linked to 10-Member Dacoity Gang

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: EGPD teams from Basistha Police Station have made further progress in the investigation into a 10-member gang of dacoits by arresting three alleged receivers of stolen goods. The arrested individuals have been identified as Munser Ali (38) from Sarthebari, Adnan (22) from Bulandshahr, and Sadik (24) from Meerut.

Police said five stolen Remote Radio Units (RRUs) were recovered from their possession during the operation. The arrests come as part of the ongoing crackdown following the busting of the dacoity gang earlier. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the accused...

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