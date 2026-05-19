Guwahati Police Seize Suspected Fake Rs 500 Notes Worth Rs 8.8 Lakh and Drugs in Azara Raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police have seized suspected fake Indian currency notes and several drug-related items during a search operation in Azara, following inputs from an ongoing investigation.

According to officials, the operation was carried out in a rented room linked to Mijanur Rahman, son of Md Amser Ali, a resident of Lakhimpur district. The search was conducted under Dispur Police Station Case No. 272/26.

During the search, police recovered 1,760 denominations of Rs 500 notes, with a face value of Rs 8.8 lakh, which are suspected to be fake currency notes. The seized cash has been sent for further verification.

Officials also recovered several bottles of iodine tincture and a cough syrup containing controlled substances, which are often misused as intoxicants.

In addition, two vehicles, a Hyundai car and a Maruti Baleno, were also seized from the possession of the accused during the operation.

Police said the search was conducted based on disclosures made by a previously arrested accused person, which led investigators to the location in Azara Bharalipara.

Also Read: Fake Indian Currency Notes Worth Nearly ₹5 Crore Seized in Assam in 2024