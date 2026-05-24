Guwahati Police Rescue 26 Tokay Geckos, Foil Wildlife Smuggling Bid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police foiled an alleged wildlife smuggling attempt and rescued 26 Tokay Geckos during a late-night operation carried out in Guwahati, leading to the arrest of two persons suspected of involvement in illegal wildlife trade.

The operation was conducted by Gorchuk Police after receiving specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of protected wildlife species through the city. Acting on the information, police carried out a raid at Bathoupuri in Betkuchi near the Bathou Temple area under Gorchuk Police Station at around 8 pm.

The accused were identified as Md. Ikramul Hussain, a resident of Gerjaipam in Nagaon district, and Md. Jamiruddin, a resident of Sonartari in Barpeta district. According to police sources, the reptiles had allegedly been transported from Karbi Anglong and were reportedly intended to be moved out of Assam through the ISBT route.

During the operation, police recovered 26 bamboo tubes, locally known as sunga, wrapped with netting and cotton cloth. Officials found one live Tokay Gecko concealed inside each tube in an apparent attempt to avoid detection during transportation. Investigators stated that the reptiles are protected species under wildlife laws and are frequently targeted by illegal traders because of black-market demand and unverified beliefs regarding their value.

Police have begun questioning the arrested individuals to determine whether the case is linked to a larger wildlife trafficking network. The rescued animals were later handed over to the forest department for care and further legal procedures.

Authorities have initiated legal action, while the investigation into the alleged smuggling operation remains underway.

Also Read: Bongaigaon: Tokay gecko rescued in Assam; Two wildlife traffickers arrested