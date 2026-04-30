Guwahati Police Rescue Minor Domestic Worker from Hospital Director’s Home, Supplier Held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bhangagarh Police rescued a minor who was allegedly employed as a domestic worker at the residence of a private hospital director. The rescue was carried out from the house of Ranjan Kumar Deka following a complaint lodged by the child’s family. Based on the complaint, police registered a case (No. 32/26) and initiated an investigation. In connection with the case, police arrested Gouri Rajbongshi, accused of supplying the minor for domestic work. The accused was apprehended from Biswanath district. Meanwhile, Ranjan Kumar Deka is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

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