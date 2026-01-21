Guwahati: Police rescued minor girl, one arrested in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police rescued a minor girl who had been reported missing since January 13 after tracing her to Shiva Nagar in Guwahati. A team from Noonmati police station located the girl during an operation carried out on specific inputs and ensured her safe recovery. In connection with the case, police arrested Hussain Ali, 22, a resident of Shiva Nagar, Noonmati. Officials said the accused was taken into custody following the rescue of the minor.

