Guwahati Police Seize 250 Litres of Illicit Liquor in Nalapara Raid

Basistha Police carried out a raid at a suspected hideout in Nalapara and recovered a large quantity of illicit liquor during the operation.

Acting on inputs, the police team searched the location and found around 250 litres of country-made hooch stored at the site. The seized liquor was subsequently destroyed on the spot in accordance with procedure.

Police stated that further investigation was underway to identify those involved in the illegal activity.

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