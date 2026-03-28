Guwahati Police Seize 280 Litres of Illicit Hooch in 13 Mile Raid

Police in Guwahati seized and destroyed a large quantity of illegal liquor during a raid at 13 Mile, as part of an ongoing crackdown on the illicit liquor trade in the city.
The operation was carried out by a team from Basistha Police Station under the East Guwahati Police District.
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During the raid, officers recovered 280 litres of country-made illicit liquor, which was destroyed on the spot in accordance with legal provisions.
In addition, the team seized 20 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), amounting to approximately 7 litres.
Officials confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case.
Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the production and distribution of unauthorised alcohol in the area.