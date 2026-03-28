Guwahati Police Seize 280 Litres of Illicit Hooch in 13 Mile Raid

Police in Guwahati seized and destroyed a large quantity of illegal liquor during a raid at 13 Mile, as part of an ongoing crackdown on the illicit liquor trade in the city.

The operation was carried out by a team from Basistha Police Station under the East Guwahati Police District.

Also Read: 3,000 litres of illicit liquor destroyed by Gaurisagar Police in Namtial area