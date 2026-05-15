Guwahati Police Seize 60 Grams of Heroin in Balughat Raid, Detain Suspected Drug Peddler

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In yet another anti-drug operation, Basistha Police arrested an alleged drug peddler from the Balughat area of the city and seized a consignment of heroin. During the operation, police recovered 60 grams of heroin, 56 empty containers and one mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

The arrested person has been identified as Manoj Chungkrang, a suspected drug trafficker from Dispur Down Town.

According to police, the raid was conducted in the Balughat area as part of Basistha Police’s ongoing crackdown against narcotics in Guwahati. Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify others linked to the network.

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