Woman drug peddler held, 6 kg ganja seized in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler during a targeted operation in the Lalmati area, recovering a substantial quantity of contraband from her possession. The accused, identified as Raziya Khatun, a resident of Chaygaon, was arrested after a team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at a suspected hideout based on specific intelligence inputs. During the operation, officials seized 6.3 kilograms of ganja along with a mobile phone and a scooty bearing registration number AS01GM4287. The vehicle was allegedly being used in connection with the illegal activity.

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