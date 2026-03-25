Guwahati Police Seize 66 Cartons of Illegal Liquor Near Assam-Meghalaya Border

Police in Guwahati have seized a significant consignment of illegal liquor near Jorabat, close to the Assam–Meghalaya border, in an operation carried out by the Basistha Police station.

Acting on prior intelligence, officers intercepted a Bolero vehicle suspected of carrying contraband in the area.

The search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 66 cartons of liquor, all being transported without valid authorisation.

Two individuals were arrested on the spot in connection with the case — identified as Azibur Rahman and Basanta Das. Both were taken into custody for further questioning.

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