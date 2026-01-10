Guwahati Police Seize 7 kg Cannabis, Detain Two Youths

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a continued crackdown on narcotics trade in the city, Noonmati police detained two youths and seized seven kilograms of cannabis during an overnight operation conducted between January 8 and 9. The raid was carried out following a specific tip-off at a rented house located at Mathgharia, Shanti Nagar Path, under the jurisdiction of Noonmati police station. Police officials said the duo was apprehended promptly during the operation. Apart from the cannabis, a substantial amount of cash—yet to be officially quantified—was also recovered from their possession.

