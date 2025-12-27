Guwahati Customs seizes cannabis worth Rs 1.46 crore at LGBI airport

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Officers of the LGBI Airport Unit, Guwahati Customs Division, seized a significant quantity of narcotic substances during routine screening of checked-in baggage at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati.

On December 24, while screening the checked-in baggage of passengers travelling by Flight No. FD-124 from DMK to GAU, customs officers detected suspicious items suspected to be contraband. Upon detailed examination, three packages containing approximately 1.463 kilograms of dried greenish-coloured material, suspected to be hydroponic weed (cannabis), were recovered from the checked-in baggage.

The recovered substance was subjected to a preliminary examination using the drug detection kit available at the Customs office. The test result indicated a strong presence of cannabis.

In view of the above, a case of outright smuggling has been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The value of the seized contraband has been estimated at Rs 1,46,30,000.

