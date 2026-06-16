Guwahati police seize cattle-laden truck, 2 taken into custody

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati police intercepted a truck carrying cattle during a checking operation in the Ulubari area near Nehru Stadium on Monday and took two persons into custody for questioning.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle, bearing registration number AS-25 FC 4981, was travelling from Mukalmua towards No. 9 Mile when it was stopped by the police. During the inspection, officers found nearly 20 cattle being transported in the truck.

Police said the driver failed to furnish the necessary documents relating to the transportation of the animals at the time of the checking.

The driver was identified as Ahmed Ali, while the accompanying person was identified as Taser Ali. Both were detained and brought under police custody in connection with the case.

Investigators have launched further inquiries to ascertain the origin of the cattle and their intended destination.

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