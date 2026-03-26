Assam News

Golaghat Police Seize Two Cattle-Laden Trucks, Two Arrested at Bogijan Naka

A police team intercepted two trucks carrying 24 cattle heads at an inter-district check post in Bogijan, Golaghat, in a drive against illegal cattle transportation.
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The Golaghat police seized two trucks illegally transporting cattle at the Bogijan inter-district Naka check post in Golaghat district on Wednesday.

Acting on the interception, a police team stopped the two vehicles at the check post under Bogijan Police Station and found them carrying a combined total of 24 cattle heads.

The trucks have been identified by their registration numbers — AS31C3743 and AS12CC2115. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the case.

Also Read: Rising incidents of cattle theft raise concern among residents in Jamugurihat

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