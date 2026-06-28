Guwahati Police seize drugs worth Rs 80 lakh in ISBT raid, one arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garchuk Police carried out an anti-narcotics operation near the ISBT area in Guwahati and recovered a substantial quantity of suspected drugs, arresting one person in connection with the case. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police intercepted a consignment that was being transported from the Paltan Bazar area towards ISBT. During the search, officials recovered the contraband concealed inside 15 soap cases in an apparent attempt to evade detection. Police estimated the market value of the seized narcotics at around Rs 80 lakh. The arrested individual was identified as Anuj Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was taken into custody on the spot and subsequently interrogated by the police.

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