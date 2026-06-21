Four Drug Peddlers Held with Over 220 Grams of Heroin in Guwahati Operations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested four alleged drug peddlers in two separate operations and seized more than 220 grams of heroin along with cash, mobile phones and a vehicle.

A team from Panbazar Police Station conducted a raid in the railway parking area and apprehended Rajib Das and Rahul Ali. During the operation, police recovered a soap case containing 12.69 grams of heroin from their possession.

The team also seized two mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs 43,300. Legal proceedings were initiated against the duo.

In another operation, police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS01GT2444 at a naka checkpoint in Betkuchi and arrested a married couple, Shahrukh Ali, 31, and Mamta, 34, both residents of Barpeta.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a concealed bag containing 17 soap boxes filled with heroin weighing 209 grams.

Authorities seized the contraband and initiated legal action against the accused. The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the city.

Also Read: Panbazar Police Arrests Two Alleged Drug Peddlers, Seize Suspected Heroin