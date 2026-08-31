Guwahati: Basistha Police arrest two with heroin, tablets and ganja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized heroin, tablets, ganja, cash and a scooter during an operation based on intelligence inputs. The arrested persons were identified as Pradip Paul, 44, and Janki Devi, 25, both residents of Natun Bazaar. Police seized 88 grams of suspected heroin packed in seven soap boxes, 2,490 Nitro-10 tablets weighing 1.9 kg and 8.5 kg of suspected ganja. A scooter bearing registration number AS01FE2693 and Rs 15,900 in cash were also seized. Legal action was initiated against the arrested persons.

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