Guwahati Police Seize Heroin From Rented House, Arrest Two Brothers in Drug Bust

Guwahati police have busted an alleged drug peddling operation after raiding a rented house in the Dakhingaon area under Kahilipara, recovering a large haul of suspected heroin and arresting two brothers from Nagaon.
The operation was conducted by personnel from the Bhagaduttapur Outpost, acting on specific intelligence inputs.
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The raid was carried out at a residence in the Dangar Tini Ali area, with independent witnesses present throughout the search as required by legal procedure.
Officers recovered the following from the premises:
33 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin
14 empty containers, indicating active packaging operations at the site
Six mobile phones
Cash amounting to Rs 68,574
The presence of both filled and empty containers suggested to investigators that the location was being used as an active drug packaging and distribution point rather than simply a storage site.
Two individuals were apprehended in connection with the case — Raju Ali, 33, and his younger brother Anowar Ali, 22, both originally from the Civil Gate area under the Nagaon Sadar Police Station jurisdiction.
Preliminary findings indicate that the two had been living at the rented Dakhingaon house for a considerable period, allegedly using it as a base for drug peddling operations.
All recovered items have been seized under due procedure and formal legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused.
Police said further investigation is underway to identify and trace any additional links in the supply chain connected to the operation.
The bust is part of ongoing anti-narcotics efforts by Guwahati Police across the city, with Kahilipara and surrounding areas having seen increased enforcement activity in recent months.