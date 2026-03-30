Guwahati Police Seize Heroin From Rented House, Arrest Two Brothers in Drug Bust

The raid was carried out at a residence in the Dangar Tini Ali area, with independent witnesses present throughout the search as required by legal procedure.

Officers recovered the following from the premises:

33 plastic containers filled with suspected heroin

14 empty containers , indicating active packaging operations at the site

Six mobile phones

Cash amounting to Rs 68,574

The presence of both filled and empty containers suggested to investigators that the location was being used as an active drug packaging and distribution point rather than simply a storage site.