Guwahati Police Step up Patrolling Amid Crime Concerns

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police have intensified patrolling across West Guwahati amid concerns over rising criminal activities in the city. A large contingent of police personnel, armed with lathis, has been deployed to conduct extensive checks across roads, bylanes and Brahmaputra river ghats. The heightened vigil is aimed at monitoring vulnerable locations and preventing criminal activities.

The intensified patrolling covers areas including Jalukbari, Pandu-Maligaon, Garigaon, Khanamukh and Sluice Gate. Police teams have been carrying out regular patrols and checking different locations as part of the security measures.

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