Guwahati Police take abandoned newborn to GMCH

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A healthy newborn was taken to GMCH under the care of City Police personnel from Noonmati Police Station on Thursday. The baby was found abandoned in Kalitakuchi last night. CWC has been informed of the necessary follow-up action for the well-being of the baby.

