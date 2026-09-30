Guwahati Police tighten hotel verification rules after student’s death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police on Tuesday directed owners and managers of hotels, lodges and guest houses to strictly follow prescribed guest verification procedures following the death of 22-year-old student Nimisha Thakuria.

The directive was issued during a meeting between police and owners and managers of temporary lodging facilities, chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bolin Deori.

Deori instructed hotel authorities to properly verify and maintain guest details before allotting rooms, with particular emphasis on young men and women seeking accommodation.

"Police directed all accommodation facilities to ensure that the police helpline number is displayed in every room and also instructed owners and managers not to allot rooms to young men and women without proper identification documents," he said.

Police asked accommodation providers to remain vigilant and ensure that mandatory verification procedures were not overlooked. Strict action would be taken against hotels, lodges and guest houses found violating the prescribed rules, officials said.

The meeting formed part of a police awareness drive aimed at preventing criminal activities and strengthening vigilance at temporary lodging facilities. Police officials stressed the need for hotel managements to remain alert and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Several hotel, lodge and guest house owners from the Fatasil Ambari area attended the meeting. Police urged the establishments to comply with the prescribed regulations and ensure that guest-related information was properly verified and maintained.

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