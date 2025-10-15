Guwahati Police urge orderly conduct of Zubeen Garg tributes; appeals for public cooperation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate issued an advisory after it came to notice that an event was being organized under the Six Mile flyover to pay tribute to Assam’s heartthrob, Zubeen Garg, reportedly without prior permission or official intimation.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, the Commissionerate clarified that no permission was required to pay homage to the singer, whose passing continued to evoke deep emotion across the state. However, it urged that such tributes be conducted in a manner that did not disrupt traffic or inconvenience the public.

“While everyone has the right to pay tribute to our dearest Zubeen Garg, we must ensure that traffic movement and the normal life of people — who are also ardent fans of Zubeen Garg — remain unaffected,” the statement read.

The Police Commissionerate further advised that any large-scale tribute events should be organized at suitable open venues, such as Latasil, Chandmari, or other designated fields, with due permission from the concerned authorities of those venues.

Emphasizing the need for peace and civic discipline, the Guwahati Police appealed to the public to uphold the spirit of love and harmony that Zubeen Garg represented. “Our tribute to our heartthrob should spread love and unity, not cause inconvenience to fellow citizens,” the statement added.

