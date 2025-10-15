Justice for Zubeen Garg: SIT probe should be watertight and the guilty punished, demands AASU

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The AASU on Tuesday organized sit-in demonstrations across the state, demanding justice for Zubeen Garg. AASU demanded that a charge sheet without any loopholes should be filed by the SIT so that it cannot be challenged in the court.

AASU President Utpal Sarma said that it is their demand that Zubeen should definitely get justice and the guilty should get the harshest punishment. That the investigation being conducted by the SIT should be speedy and watertight. All the evidence required to pin the charges on the guilty should be gathered by the SIT and submitted in court, Sarma emphasized.

Sarma said that, following the sit-in demonstration today, a lamp lighting ceremony will be held in every district on October 19, and processions demanding justice for Zubeen will be organized at all district headquarters on October 23.

AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya said that the investigation into Zubeen’s death should be conducted in a way that no lacunae remain and that there should not be any diversion from their primary objective in the probe. He questioned why the Assamese NRIs from Singapore, who were on the yacht with Zubeen and came here on summons from the SIT, were provided VIP treatment and why they were not allowed to face the media. The people are looking at the SIT to provide justice in the unnatural death of Zubeen, and they should perform their duty with due diligence.

The SIT had called a meeting on Tuesday evening with several people, and the AASU were also invited, but the organization had declined to be present. On why they didn’t appear before the SIT, Samujjal Bhattacharjya stated that, at a time when the investigation is ongoing, if the AASU goes, the accused in the case might point towards partiality in the court. AASU did not want such grounds to be raised, he added.

