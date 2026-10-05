Guwahati: Potholed Ganeshguri-Nayanpur to Zoo Road exposes apathy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A road connecting Ganeshguri-Nayanpur with Zoo Road has turned into a glaring example of civic neglect, with a badly damaged surface, inadequate street lighting and recurring waterlogging leaving residents to fend for themselves while the concerned departments appear to have turned a blind eye to the condition of the vital stretch.

The road, which witnesses regular movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles, is riddled with potholes and uneven patches, making commuting hazardous, particularly at night. The condition of the road is clearly visible, with several stretches requiring urgent repair instead of routine patchwork.

Residents said the lack of street lighting had compounded the problem. They alleged that the road becomes particularly dangerous after dark as speeding two-wheelers frequently pass through the stretch, while poor visibility makes it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to spot potholes in time.

“Since no VIP comes through this road, the department does not seem to care about it. There is no proper street lighting either. Accidents can easily happen at night because sometimes bikes come at high speed and the riders may not see the potholes properly,” a resident said.

Another resident took a swipe at the city’s much-publicised Smart City initiatives, saying, “Smart City is just a showpiece. Nothing is smart here. Look at the condition of the road and the lack of basic facilities.” Residents further pointed out that the problems were not limited to the damaged road surface. During rainy and flood-prone days, the area also faces waterlogging, adding to the difficulties faced by commuters and residents.

For regular two-wheeler users, the road has become more than just an inconvenience. “The potholes regularly damage the wheels of two-wheelers. Those of us who ride through this road every day know how difficult it has become,” said another resident.

The deteriorating stretch raises questions over the maintenance of internal city roads even as Guwahati continues to witness large-scale investments and ambitious claims regarding urban infrastructure. Residents have urged the concerned authorities to undertake immediate resurfacing of the road, repair the damaged portions, install adequate streetlights and address the recurring waterlogging before the condition worsens further. For those using the road every day, the demand is simple: they want a safe and motorable road, not another promise of a Smart City.

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