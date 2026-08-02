Assam: Massive potholes cripple Sonamati-Keherua road in Nalbari

NALBARI: The Sonamati-Keherua road in Assam's Nalbari district has deteriorated into a dangerous stretch filled with massive potholes, severely disrupting transportation and triggering widespread public outrage. Residents have accused the Public Works Department (PWD) and elected representatives of ignoring the long-pending issue despite repeated appeals.

The road, located under the 39 Nalbari Assembly constituency and the Ghograpar revenue circle, serves as an important link connecting National Highway-27 with several villages. According to locals, the section between Sonamati Chowk and Bishtpur Chowk has become virtually unfit for traffic due to numerous large potholes resembling ponds.

With every spell of rain, the road becomes submerged in muddy water, making travel extremely hazardous. School and college students, patients, daily commuters, pedestrians, and locals are reportedly facing immense hardship while using the route. Several accidents have already occurred on the damaged stretch, leaving many people injured.

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