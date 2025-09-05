Guwahati: Pragjyotish College Hosts 28th Tirthanath Sarma Memorial Lecture

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Pragjyotish College Teachers’ Unit (PCTU) on Thursday organized the 28th Pt. Tirthanath Sarma Memorial Lecture at the college premises. The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome address from Principal Dr. Manoj Kumar Mahanta, who underlined the need to balance progress with environmental protection.

The keynote lecture was delivered by renowned wildlife conservationist and Green Oscar awardee Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, who spoke on “Culture, Conservation and Climate Resilience: Eco-feminism Story of Northeast India.” A Times Women of the Year 2025, Dr. Barman shared her journey of conservation with a special focus on the Greater Adjutant stork (Hargila), a critically endangered bird species.

She highlighted her pioneering initiative, the Hargila Army—an all-women grassroots movement that has mobilized over 20,000 women across Assam to safeguard nesting sites, protect trees, and spread awareness in schools and villages. Drawing from her experiences in Assam, Bihar, and Cambodia, Dr. Barman stressed the role of eco-feminism in empowering women as vital stakeholders in conservation.

The lecture was preceded by an address from Dr. Biswajyoti Mahanta, Associate Professor, Department of History, who reflected on the literary and cultural contributions of Pandit Tirthanath Sarma.

Also read: "Pragjyotish College Guwahati Celebrates 72nd Foundation Day