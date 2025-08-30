Guwahati: Pragjyotish College to celebrate 72nd Foundation Day

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Pragjyotish College is proud to announce the celebration of its 72nd Foundation Day, along with hosting an ‘Excellence Award Ceremony’ on September 1, 2025. The event will honour two distinguished individuals Dr Dinesh Chandra Goswami with the ‘Pandit Tirthanath Sarma Excellence Award’ and Malaya Goswami with the ‘Nirmala Devi Excellence Award’ for their outstanding contributions to the fields of literature, culture, science, and public service in Assam.

The celebration will be graced by Hrishikesh Goswami, a highly respected figure in Assamese society, who will attend as the Chief Guest. The event reflects the college’s continued commitment to academic growth, community engagement, and the celebration of Assamese heritage. All are welcome to join in this momentous occasion as Pragjyotish College honors its past while looking forward to a vibrant future.

