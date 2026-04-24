Guwahati: Pragjyotish College hosts lecture on ethics in public relations

GUWAHATI: Pragjyotish College organized a lecture on "Credibility, Misinformation and Ethics in Public Relations" in collaboration with its Internal Quality Assurance Cell, with participation from students and faculty of the Department of Communication and Journalism.

The session was delivered by Barnali Mahanta, who discussed challenges of misinformation and stressed the importance of credibility and ethical standards in public relations.

Principal Manoj Kumar Mahanta delivered the welcome address, highlighting the relevance of ethical communication. The session concluded with an interactive discussion, with students gaining insights into professional practices and challenges.

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